Comparison of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

As Biotechnology businesses, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 3.42M -1.96 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.03 23.95M -3.76 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 44,647,519.58% 0% 0% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 551,436,728.68% -232.6% -39.5%

Liquidity

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.9 and a Quick Ratio of 13.9. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.1 and has 14 Quick Ratio. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 238.98% for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. with average target price of $30.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 79% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.