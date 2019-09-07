Comparison of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 19.70 N/A -0.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 13.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.9. The Current Ratio of rival Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $25, while its potential upside is 736.12%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.5% and 18.2%. Insiders held 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2% are Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.