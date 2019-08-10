Comparison of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.96
|0.00
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.65
|0.00
In table 1 we can see IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.9 while its Quick Ratio is 13.9. On the competitive side is, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.5% and 24.7%. About 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|4.56%
|-25.94%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-36.46%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.65%
|-20.19%
|-38.88%
|0%
|0%
|-25.68%
For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
