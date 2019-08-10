Comparison of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.65 0.00

In table 1 we can see IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.9 while its Quick Ratio is 13.9. On the competitive side is, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.5% and 24.7%. About 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.