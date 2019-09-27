Comparison of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|7
|0.00
|3.42M
|-1.96
|0.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|28
|0.00
|42.37M
|-0.16
|0.00
Table 1 highlights IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|45,721,925.13%
|0%
|0%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|153,126,129.38%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $30, and a 209.28% upside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 0.72% respectively. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 19.3%. Comparatively, 7.06% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|4.56%
|-25.94%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-36.46%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Avid Bioservices Inc. beats IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.