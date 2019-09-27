Comparison of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 7 0.00 3.42M -1.96 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 28 0.00 42.37M -0.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 45,721,925.13% 0% 0% Avid Bioservices Inc. 153,126,129.38% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $30, and a 209.28% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 0.72% respectively. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 19.3%. Comparatively, 7.06% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.