Comparison of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

We will be comparing the differences between IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.78 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are 13.9 and 13.9. Competitively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 2.2 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 49% respectively. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 19.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 58.05% stronger performance.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.