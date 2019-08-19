Comparison of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Both Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ideanomics Inc.
|2
|2.24
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|Smith Micro Software Inc.
|3
|6.16
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
Demonstrates Ideanomics Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ideanomics Inc.
|0.00%
|-7.6%
|-2.7%
|Smith Micro Software Inc.
|0.00%
|-23.4%
|-12.4%
Volatility & Risk
A 2.42 beta indicates that Ideanomics Inc. is 142.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Smith Micro Software Inc. is 62.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.38 beta.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Ideanomics Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.3% and 9.6%. About 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Smith Micro Software Inc. has 15.7% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ideanomics Inc.
|4.4%
|-26.64%
|33.8%
|62.39%
|-13.24%
|58.76%
|Smith Micro Software Inc.
|78.27%
|92.6%
|106.55%
|229.12%
|141.53%
|232.78%
For the past year Ideanomics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Smith Micro Software Inc.
Summary
Smith Micro Software Inc. beats Ideanomics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
