Comparison of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Both Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics Inc. 2 2.24 N/A -0.12 0.00 Smith Micro Software Inc. 3 6.16 N/A -0.05 0.00

Demonstrates Ideanomics Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.42 beta indicates that Ideanomics Inc. is 142.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Smith Micro Software Inc. is 62.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.38 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ideanomics Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.3% and 9.6%. About 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Smith Micro Software Inc. has 15.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76% Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78%

For the past year Ideanomics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Smith Micro Software Inc.

Summary

Smith Micro Software Inc. beats Ideanomics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.