Comparison of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Since Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics Inc. 2 1.99 N/A -0.12 0.00 Lyft Inc. 60 4.96 N/A -6.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ideanomics Inc. and Lyft Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ideanomics Inc. and Lyft Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Ideanomics Inc. and Lyft Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lyft Inc. 0 3 9 2.75

Competitively the consensus price target of Lyft Inc. is $75.46, which is potential 53.66% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ideanomics Inc. and Lyft Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.3% and 33.2% respectively. 48.02% are Ideanomics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.9% are Lyft Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76% Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25%

For the past year Ideanomics Inc. has 58.76% stronger performance while Lyft Inc. has -22.25% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Lyft Inc. beats Ideanomics Inc.