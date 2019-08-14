Comparison of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)

As Application Software companies, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics Inc. 2 0.88 N/A -0.12 0.00 Borqs Technologies Inc. 4 0.32 N/A 0.03 80.65

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ideanomics Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Ideanomics Inc. has a 2.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s beta is 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ideanomics Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.3% and 34% respectively. Insiders held roughly 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Borqs Technologies Inc. has 35.38% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76% Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88%

For the past year Ideanomics Inc. has 58.76% stronger performance while Borqs Technologies Inc. has -21.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Borqs Technologies Inc. beats Ideanomics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.