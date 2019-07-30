Comparison of Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) and The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) and The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.21 0.00 The Gorman-Rupp Company 33 2.05 N/A 1.42 22.98

In table 1 we can see Ideal Power Inc. and The Gorman-Rupp Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Ideal Power Inc. and The Gorman-Rupp Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power Inc. 0.00% -109.4% -86.4% The Gorman-Rupp Company 0.00% 11.8% 9.6%

Volatility & Risk

Ideal Power Inc.’s current beta is 1.8 and it happens to be 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The Gorman-Rupp Company is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.91 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ideal Power Inc. and The Gorman-Rupp Company are owned by institutional investors at 9.3% and 54.4% respectively. 12.95% are Ideal Power Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are The Gorman-Rupp Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideal Power Inc. 2.08% -4.9% 17.58% -29.44% -67.93% 56.77% The Gorman-Rupp Company -2.22% -8.55% -2.55% -4.12% 4.55% 0.34%

For the past year Ideal Power Inc. has stronger performance than The Gorman-Rupp Company

Summary

The Gorman-Rupp Company beats Ideal Power Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on commercial and industrial grid storage, combined solar and storage, and microgrid applications. The company offers 30kW battery converters for the commercial and industrial grid-tied distributed energy storage market; 30kW grid-resilient alternating current (AC) – direct current (DC) power conversion system (PCS) with two-ports, as well as 30kW grid-resilient AC-DC-DC multi-port model; and 125kW grid-resilient AC-DC PCS. It also focuses on licensing its proprietary power conversion Power Packet Switching Architecture to original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products primarily to systems integrators directly, as well as through distribution channel partners in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellow, and oscillating pumps. Its products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, military, and other liquid-handling applications, as well as in heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications. The company markets its products through a network of distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, third-party distributor catalogs, and direct sales. The Gorman-Rupp Company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.