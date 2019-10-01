Comparison of Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) and Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

We will be comparing the differences between Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power Inc. 4 0.00 1.08M -0.28 0.00 Hudson Technologies Inc. 1 -0.05 24.39M -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power Inc. 28,942,008.79% 0% 0% Hudson Technologies Inc. 4,294,014,084.51% -75.2% -23%

Risk & Volatility

Ideal Power Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.46. Hudson Technologies Inc.’s 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.94 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Ideal Power Inc. and Hudson Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hudson Technologies Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Hudson Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 45.83% and its consensus price target is $1.05.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 19% of Ideal Power Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.3% of Hudson Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 12.95% of Ideal Power Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Hudson Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideal Power Inc. 0.65% 11.49% -19.62% -3% -60.64% 38.34% Hudson Technologies Inc. -2.7% -31.87% -53.55% -48.48% -64.76% -31.11%

For the past year Ideal Power Inc. had bullish trend while Hudson Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Ideal Power Inc. beats Hudson Technologies Inc.

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on commercial and industrial grid storage, combined solar and storage, and microgrid applications. The company offers 30kW battery converters for the commercial and industrial grid-tied distributed energy storage market; 30kW grid-resilient alternating current (AC) – direct current (DC) power conversion system (PCS) with two-ports, as well as 30kW grid-resilient AC-DC-DC multi-port model; and 125kW grid-resilient AC-DC PCS. It also focuses on licensing its proprietary power conversion Power Packet Switching Architecture to original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products primarily to systems integrators directly, as well as through distribution channel partners in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. The company also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web-based real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems. In addition, it participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. The company serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers; and customers in petrochemical, pharmaceutical, industrial power, manufacturing, commercial facility and property management, and maritime industries. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.