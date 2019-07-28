Comparison of Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) and Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Both Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.21 0.00 Generac Holdings Inc. 58 2.19 N/A 4.01 14.11

Table 1 demonstrates Ideal Power Inc. and Generac Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Ideal Power Inc. and Generac Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power Inc. 0.00% -109.4% -86.4% Generac Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34.6% 10.6%

Volatility and Risk

Ideal Power Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.8 beta. Competitively, Generac Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Ideal Power Inc. and Generac Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Generac Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Generac Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $78, while its potential upside is 6.12%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ideal Power Inc. and Generac Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.3% and 97.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 12.95% of Ideal Power Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.6% are Generac Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideal Power Inc. 2.08% -4.9% 17.58% -29.44% -67.93% 56.77% Generac Holdings Inc. -2.41% 4.19% 10.71% 3.91% 16.45% 13.96%

For the past year Ideal Power Inc. has stronger performance than Generac Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Generac Holdings Inc. beats Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on commercial and industrial grid storage, combined solar and storage, and microgrid applications. The company offers 30kW battery converters for the commercial and industrial grid-tied distributed energy storage market; 30kW grid-resilient alternating current (AC) – direct current (DC) power conversion system (PCS) with two-ports, as well as 30kW grid-resilient AC-DC-DC multi-port model; and 125kW grid-resilient AC-DC PCS. It also focuses on licensing its proprietary power conversion Power Packet Switching Architecture to original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products primarily to systems integrators directly, as well as through distribution channel partners in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 20kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; cellular-based remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW. In addition, the company offers various portable generators ranging in size from 800W to 17,500W; engine driven power washers; water pumps; and outdoor power equipment, such as trimmers and brush mowers, log splitters, lawn and leaf vacuums, and chipper shredders. Further, it provides light towers, mobile generators, and flameless heaters; light-commercial standby generators ranging from 22kW to 150kW and related transfer switches providing three-phase power small and mid-sized businesses; and industrial generators ranging in output from 10kW up to 3,250kW as emergency backup for large healthcare, telecom, datacom, commercial office, municipal, and manufacturing customers. Further, the company sells aftermarket service parts to dealers, and proprietary engines to third-party original equipment manufacturers. It distributes its products through independent residential dealers, industrial distributors and dealers, national and regional retailers, e-commerce merchants, electrical and HVAC wholesalers, catalogs, and equipment rental companies and distributors; and directly to end users under the Generac, Magnum, Tower Light, Powermate, DeWalt, DR, and Pramac brand names. Generac Holdings Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.