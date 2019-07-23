Comparison of Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) and Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN)

This is a contrast between Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.21 0.00 Eaton Corporation plc 79 1.55 N/A 5.03 15.80

In table 1 we can see Ideal Power Inc. and Eaton Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power Inc. 0.00% -109.4% -86.4% Eaton Corporation plc 0.00% 13.2% 6.9%

Volatility & Risk

Ideal Power Inc. has a 1.8 beta, while its volatility is 80.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Eaton Corporation plc’s 44.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ideal Power Inc. and Eaton Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Eaton Corporation plc on the other hand boasts of a $91.75 average price target and a 15.32% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.3% of Ideal Power Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.5% of Eaton Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 12.95% of Ideal Power Inc. shares. Competitively, Eaton Corporation plc has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideal Power Inc. 2.08% -4.9% 17.58% -29.44% -67.93% 56.77% Eaton Corporation plc -1.75% -4.87% 2.41% 8.32% 3.87% 15.85%

For the past year Ideal Power Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Corporation plc.

Summary

Eaton Corporation plc beats on 7 of the 9 factors Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on commercial and industrial grid storage, combined solar and storage, and microgrid applications. The company offers 30kW battery converters for the commercial and industrial grid-tied distributed energy storage market; 30kW grid-resilient alternating current (AC) – direct current (DC) power conversion system (PCS) with two-ports, as well as 30kW grid-resilient AC-DC-DC multi-port model; and 125kW grid-resilient AC-DC PCS. It also focuses on licensing its proprietary power conversion Power Packet Switching Architecture to original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products primarily to systems integrators directly, as well as through distribution channel partners in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The companyÂ’s Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain, powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.