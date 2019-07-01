Comparison of IDACORP Inc. (IDA) and Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

IDACORP Inc. (NYSE:IDA) and Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC), both competing one another are Electric Utilities companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDACORP Inc. 99 3.60 N/A 4.51 22.92 Enel Chile S.A. 5 0.00 N/A 0.49 9.00

In table 1 we can see IDACORP Inc. and Enel Chile S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Enel Chile S.A. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to IDACORP Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. IDACORP Inc. is currently more expensive than Enel Chile S.A., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides IDACORP Inc. and Enel Chile S.A.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDACORP Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 3.7% Enel Chile S.A. 0.00% 13.5% 6.4%

Liquidity

IDACORP Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Enel Chile S.A. are 1 and 1 respectively. IDACORP Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Enel Chile S.A.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.2% of IDACORP Inc. shares and 3.4% of Enel Chile S.A. shares. 0.5% are IDACORP Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDACORP Inc. 4.02% 4.77% 6.39% 5.49% 14.26% 11.09% Enel Chile S.A. -4.73% -14.81% -14.81% -2.42% -23.62% -10.51%

For the past year IDACORP Inc. had bullish trend while Enel Chile S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

IDACORP Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Enel Chile S.A.

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided electric service to approximately 535,000 general business customers; and had a network of approximately 4,861 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines, 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants, 24 transmission substations, 10 switching stations, 223 energized distribution substations, and approximately 27,263 pole-miles of distribution lines. Its principal commercial and industrial customers are involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and winter recreation. The company, through its other subsidiaries, invests in housing and other real estate investments. IDACORP, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.