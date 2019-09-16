Comparison of ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) and Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)

ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) and Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE), both competing one another are Medical Laboratories & Research companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICON Public Limited Company 145 3.00 N/A 6.48 24.12 Genetic Technologies Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00

Demonstrates ICON Public Limited Company and Genetic Technologies Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ICON Public Limited Company and Genetic Technologies Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICON Public Limited Company 0.00% 25.2% 14.1% Genetic Technologies Limited 0.00% -82.5% -68.4%

Volatility and Risk

ICON Public Limited Company is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.59 beta. Genetic Technologies Limited’s 3.5 beta is the reason why it is 250.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ICON Public Limited Company and Genetic Technologies Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ICON Public Limited Company 0 2 2 2.50 Genetic Technologies Limited 0 0 0 0.00

ICON Public Limited Company has a 9.06% upside potential and a consensus price target of $163.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96% of ICON Public Limited Company shares are held by institutional investors while 3.8% of Genetic Technologies Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4% of ICON Public Limited Company’s shares. Comparatively, 86.5% are Genetic Technologies Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ICON Public Limited Company -0.16% 1.46% 16.14% 12.52% 13.42% 20.87% Genetic Technologies Limited -0.8% 1.08% -16.23% -23.54% -45.61% 13.43%

For the past year ICON Public Limited Company has stronger performance than Genetic Technologies Limited

Summary

ICON Public Limited Company beats Genetic Technologies Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a contract research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. Its clinical development services comprise product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, clinical research center, investigator site, patient recruitment, study monitoring and data collection, case report form preparation, statistical analysis, patient safety and risk-based monitoring, clinical data management, strategic analysis and data operation, regulatory consulting, and medical reporting and pharmacovigilance services. The companyÂ’s clinical development services also comprise interactive response technologies, electronic endpoint adjudication, medical imaging, adaptive trial design and execution, medical device and biosimilar trial, functional, strategic resourcing, sample analyses, safety testing, microbiology, custom flow cytometry, biomarker development, bioanalysis, immunoassay development, patient registries, outcomes research, health economics, market access and commercialization, drug price consulting, and healthcare and scientific communication services, as well as research trials for US government agencies, electronic transmission of test results, and electronic patient reported outcomes. ICON Public Limited Company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the womenÂ’s health. The companyÂ’s lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons primarily in Australia and the United States. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.