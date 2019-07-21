Comparison of Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) and eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) and eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor Holdings Ltd. 22 0.78 N/A 1.69 13.77 eMagin Corporation 1 0.84 N/A -0.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ichor Holdings Ltd. and eMagin Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 19.7% 8.3% eMagin Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ichor Holdings Ltd. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, eMagin Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Ichor Holdings Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than eMagin Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Ichor Holdings Ltd. and eMagin Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor Holdings Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 eMagin Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Ichor Holdings Ltd. has a 16.80% upside potential and a consensus price target of $28.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ichor Holdings Ltd. and eMagin Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 34.8% respectively. Ichor Holdings Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, eMagin Corporation has 8.36% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ichor Holdings Ltd. -1.35% -4.98% 9.75% 45.62% -12.99% 42.94% eMagin Corporation 0.25% -13.05% -35.35% -62.67% -65.8% -48.53%

For the past year Ichor Holdings Ltd. has 42.94% stronger performance while eMagin Corporation has -48.53% weaker performance.

Summary

Ichor Holdings Ltd. beats on 8 of the 9 factors eMagin Corporation.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Malaysia. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The companyÂ’s gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures components for fluid delivery systems. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) on silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL and OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL; and WF05 prism optic with mounting brackets or combined with OLED micro displays to form an optic-display module. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; immersive head mounted display products; and night vision smartphone camera attachment and goggles. It serves OEMs in the military, industrial, medical, and consumer market sectors. The company sells its products directly in North America, Asia, and Europe; and through distributors in China and South Korea. eMagin Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.