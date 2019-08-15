Comparison of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)

This is a contrast between Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises L.P. 73 1.50 N/A -0.92 0.00 Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 6 1.57 N/A -0.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Icahn Enterprises L.P. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Icahn Enterprises L.P. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises L.P. 0.00% 24.2% 5.7% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Icahn Enterprises L.P. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises L.P. 1 0 0 1.00 Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Icahn Enterprises L.P. is $56, with potential downside of -19.52%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Icahn Enterprises L.P. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 99.5% and 3.1% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Icahn Enterprises L.P. -0.01% 7.25% 2.63% 13.89% 2.64% 36% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -2.74% 13.77% 33.4% -40% 0% -40.12%

For the past year Icahn Enterprises L.P. had bullish trend while Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Icahn Enterprises L.P. beats Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, metals, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment supplies a range of components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, small engine, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace and energy, industrial, and transport markets; and distributes automotive parts, as well as operates automotive retail, and service and tire centers. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers. The companyÂ’s Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Railcar segment manufactures and sells railcars; and provides railcar repair services, as well as leases railcars. The companyÂ’s Gaming segment owns and operates casino gaming properties, including 8 casino facilities with 7,900 slot machines, 300 table games, and 5,500 hotel rooms. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The companyÂ’s Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of commercial real estate properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The companyÂ’s Home Fashion segment manufactures and distributes home fashion consumer products, such as bed, bath, basic bedding, and other textile products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.