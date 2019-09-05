Comparison of iBio Inc. (IBIO) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 7.64 N/A -1.10 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 13.79 N/A -6.84 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of iBio Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Volatility and Risk

iBio Inc. has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.2 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for iBio Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 119.54%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

iBio Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 88.8%. Insiders held roughly 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has 5.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year iBio Inc. was less bearish than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.