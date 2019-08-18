Comparison of iBio Inc. (IBIO) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 10.49 N/A -1.10 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 55.64 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates iBio Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Risk & Volatility

iBio Inc. has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.42 which is 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for iBio Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Competitively Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $14.71, with potential upside of 62.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both iBio Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 94.9% respectively. About 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than iBio Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. beats iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.