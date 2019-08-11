Comparison of iBio Inc. (IBIO) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

As Biotechnology companies, iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 10.50 N/A -1.10 0.00 Genmab A/S 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights iBio Inc. and Genmab A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows iBio Inc. and Genmab A/S’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

iBio Inc. and Genmab A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 0%. 45.24% are iBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year iBio Inc. had bearish trend while Genmab A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats on 5 of the 7 factors iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.