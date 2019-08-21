Comparison of iBio Inc. (IBIO) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

We are comparing iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 12.30 N/A -1.10 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for iBio Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has iBio Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares and 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares. 45.24% are iBio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year iBio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors iBio Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.