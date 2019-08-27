Comparison of iBio Inc. (IBIO) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

We are comparing iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 10.27 N/A -1.10 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates iBio Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has iBio Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.83 beta indicates that iBio Inc. is 17.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s -0.11 beta is the reason why it is 111.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares and 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year iBio Inc. was less bearish than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

iBio Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.