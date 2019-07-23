Comparison of IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) and Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)

We will be contrasting the differences between IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) and Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Gold industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD Corporation 3 1.69 N/A -0.24 0.00 Hecla Mining Company 2 1.64 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for IAMGOLD Corporation and Hecla Mining Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us IAMGOLD Corporation and Hecla Mining Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.8% Hecla Mining Company 0.00% -2% -1.3%

Risk and Volatility

IAMGOLD Corporation’s current beta is -0.27 and it happens to be 127.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hecla Mining Company on the other hand, has 0.44 beta which makes it 56.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of IAMGOLD Corporation is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Hecla Mining Company has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. IAMGOLD Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hecla Mining Company.

Analyst Ratings

IAMGOLD Corporation and Hecla Mining Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Hecla Mining Company 2 1 1 2.25

IAMGOLD Corporation has a 59.57% upside potential and an average target price of $6. Hecla Mining Company on the other hand boasts of a $2.95 average target price and a 50.51% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that IAMGOLD Corporation looks more robust than Hecla Mining Company as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.8% of IAMGOLD Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 66.4% of Hecla Mining Company are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% are IAMGOLD Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.6% are Hecla Mining Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IAMGOLD Corporation 0.42% -26.46% -29.91% -23.64% -61.01% -35.05% Hecla Mining Company -23.04% -30.84% -38.43% -35.39% -59.95% -33.47%

For the past year Hecla Mining Company has weaker performance than IAMGOLD Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors IAMGOLD Corporation beats Hecla Mining Company.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern QuÃ©bec, Canada; and Sadiola, as well as Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa. It also holds interests in various exploration projects, including Boto gold project in Senegal; and Pitangui project in Brazil. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, produces, and markets precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders; and lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates to custom smelters and brokers. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in Southeast Alaska; the Lucky Friday unit located in the Coeur dÂ’Alene mining district in northern Idaho; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of north-western Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian unit located in the state of Durango, Mexico. The company was founded in 1891 and is based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.