Comparison of IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) and YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

We will be contrasting the differences between IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) and YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Internet Information Providers industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC/InterActiveCorp 227 4.77 N/A 6.97 34.28 YY Inc. 72 0.00 N/A 8.23 7.80

Table 1 demonstrates IAC/InterActiveCorp and YY Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. YY Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IAC/InterActiveCorp. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides IAC/InterActiveCorp and YY Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC/InterActiveCorp 0.00% 23.9% 9.7% YY Inc. 0.00% 20.9% 15.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.97 beta indicates that IAC/InterActiveCorp is 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. YY Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.21 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and YY Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 0 9 3.00 YY Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

$298.22 is IAC/InterActiveCorp’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 17.11%. Competitively the consensus price target of YY Inc. is $83.28, which is potential 45.72% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that YY Inc. looks more robust than IAC/InterActiveCorp as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares and 64.8% of YY Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.8% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares. Comparatively, YY Inc. has 2.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IAC/InterActiveCorp -2.15% 7.66% 6.24% 14.78% 64.26% 30.6% YY Inc. -3.07% -11.72% -22.02% -5.2% -32.57% 7.23%

For the past year IAC/InterActiveCorp’s stock price has bigger growth than YY Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors IAC/InterActiveCorp beats YY Inc.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through six segments: Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications, Publishing, and Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, which enables a user to establish a profile and review other peopleÂ’s profiles in 42 languages; and non-dating services, including educational test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The HomeAdvisor segment offers consumer services, such as matching and on-demand services in categories ranging from simple home repairs to larger home remodeling projects; online True CostGuide that provides project cost information; an online library, which comprise articles about home improvement, repair, and maintenance; and tools that assist consumers with the research, planning, and management of their projects. The Video segment operates a video sharing platform and tools to share, manage, distribute, and monetize content online; Websites and properties; and YouTube channels. This segment also provides production and producer services for unscripted and scripted television, feature film, and digital content; and fitness and workout videos through various platforms. The Applications segment develops, markets, and distributes various desktop applications that offer users the ability to access search services and engage in various other activities online; and customized browser-based search applications. The Publishing segment publishes digital content and/or offers search services. This segment provides About.com, Dictionary.com, Investopedia, The Daily Beast, Ask.com, CityGrid, and ASKfm. The Other segment operates ShoeBuy, an Internet retailer of footwear and related apparel and accessories. The company was formerly known as InterActiveCorp. IAC/InterActiveCorp was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning. The companyÂ’s primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live interactions online; and provides access to user-created online social activities groups. It also offers Web-based YY that enables users to conduct real-time interactions and watch live streaming content on the Web browsers without any downloads or installations; and YY Live, a music and entertainment mobile application. In addition, the company operates Duowan.com, a game media Website that provides access to and interactive resources for online games; and YY.com, Huya.com, and Zhiniu8.com to browse and watch various categories of live broadcasts and other contents on the YY platform, as well as 100.com that provides various online education contents. Further, it is involved in the online advertising and software development activities. YY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.