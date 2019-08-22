Comparison of i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV) and SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

We will be contrasting the differences between i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) and SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Software & Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals Inc. 25 1.80 N/A -0.09 0.00 SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 24 7.67 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -0.3% SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

i3 Verticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to i3 Verticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

i3 Verticals Inc. and SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

i3 Verticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $25.5, and a 10.20% upside potential. Competitively SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $35, with potential upside of 55.21%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than i3 Verticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

i3 Verticals Inc. and SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.2% and 88.5%. Insiders held 0.1% of i3 Verticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.4% are SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) i3 Verticals Inc. 1.49% -4.86% 20.45% 16.76% 90.85% 18.55% SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. -4% 5.65% -23.46% -23.93% -14.96% -10%

For the past year i3 Verticals Inc. has 18.55% stronger performance while SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. has -10% weaker performance.

Summary

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors i3 Verticals Inc.

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other POS-related solutions. It offers its solutions to its clients through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, independent sales organizations, and other referral partners, such as financial institutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments. Its solutions include IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity governance solution; IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant governance suite; SecurityIQ, an on-premises data access governance solution that secures access to data stored in file servers, collaboration portals, mailboxes, and cloud storage systems; and IdentityAI, an identity analytics solution for organizations to detect potential threats before they turn into security breaches. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, educational institutions, and governments directly, as well as through resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.