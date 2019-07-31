Comparison of I.D. Systems Inc. (IDSY) and Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

As Communication Equipment businesses, I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) and Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I.D. Systems Inc. 6 2.09 N/A -0.40 0.00 Impinj Inc. 23 5.62 N/A -1.30 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of I.D. Systems Inc. and Impinj Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I.D. Systems Inc. 0.00% -12% -6.5% Impinj Inc. 0.00% -28% -18.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of I.D. Systems Inc. are 1.9 and 1.7. Competitively, Impinj Inc. has 4.8 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Impinj Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than I.D. Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for I.D. Systems Inc. and Impinj Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score I.D. Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Impinj Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Impinj Inc.’s potential upside is 10.50% and its average target price is $40.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

I.D. Systems Inc. and Impinj Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.1% and 71.7%. Insiders owned roughly 4.6% of I.D. Systems Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.5% are Impinj Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) I.D. Systems Inc. -9.98% -12.93% -21.34% -14.17% -16.94% -9.66% Impinj Inc. 0.1% 50.47% 71.81% 31.7% 61.47% 97.32%

For the past year I.D. Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Impinj Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Impinj Inc. beats I.D. Systems Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each itemsÂ’ unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform delivers Item Intelligence, which include real-time information about an itemÂ’s unique identity, location, and authenticity through RAIN radio-frequency identification technology. The companyÂ’s platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (IC) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also includes software layer that comprises ItemSense, an operating system for platform; and ItemEncode that encodes item information into endpoint ICs. In addition, the companyÂ’s platform connects everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, driversÂ’ licenses, food, logistics, and luggage to various applications, such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking, and item authentication, as well as delivers real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. It primarily serves retail, healthcare, automotive, industrial and manufacturing, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, and banking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.