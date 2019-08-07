Comparison of HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) and eHi Car Services Limited (NYSE:EHIC)

Both HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) and eHi Car Services Limited (NYSE:EHIC) are each other’s competitor in the Rental & Leasing Services industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HyreCar Inc. 5 3.29 N/A -1.05 0.00 eHi Car Services Limited N/A 0.00 N/A 0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HyreCar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% eHi Car Services Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

HyreCar Inc. and eHi Car Services Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HyreCar Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 eHi Car Services Limited 0 0 0 0.00

HyreCar Inc.’s average target price is $8.25, while its potential upside is 166.99%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.3% of HyreCar Inc. shares and 69.47% of eHi Car Services Limited shares. About 0.2% of HyreCar Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 25.84% of eHi Car Services Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HyreCar Inc. 0.63% -23.5% -44.33% -29.42% -3.92% 33.47% eHi Car Services Limited 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

HyreCar Inc. beats eHi Car Services Limited on 5 of the 6 factors.

HyreCar Inc. operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway. HyreCar Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

eHi Car Services Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides car rentals and car services to individuals, and corporate and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. The company offers self-driven car rental services; and chauffeured car services, including airport pickup and drop-off, inter-office transfers, and other business transportation services, as well as services for event-driven activities, such as conventions, promotional tours, and special events. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a car rental fleet of 53,658 vehicles; and car services fleet of 3,258 vehicles. eHi Car Services Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.