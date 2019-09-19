Comparison of Hydrogenics Corporation (HYGS) and Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)

Since Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) and Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) are part of the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hydrogenics Corporation 12 7.79 N/A -0.88 0.00 Research Frontiers Incorporated 3 81.53 N/A -0.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hydrogenics Corporation and Research Frontiers Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hydrogenics Corporation and Research Frontiers Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hydrogenics Corporation 0.00% -78.9% -23.9% Research Frontiers Incorporated 0.00% -84.2% -62.9%

Risk and Volatility

Hydrogenics Corporation’s 0.64 beta indicates that its volatility is 36.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Research Frontiers Incorporated is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hydrogenics Corporation are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Research Frontiers Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 11.5 and its Quick Ratio is 11.5. Research Frontiers Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hydrogenics Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hydrogenics Corporation and Research Frontiers Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 7.6% and 11.7% respectively. About 34.1% of Hydrogenics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Research Frontiers Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hydrogenics Corporation 0.2% 0.61% 87.2% 99.73% 122.69% 198.4% Research Frontiers Incorporated 16.07% 4.42% 2.61% 41.6% 282.87% 126.92%

For the past year Hydrogenics Corporation was more bullish than Research Frontiers Incorporated.

Summary

Hydrogenics Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Research Frontiers Incorporated.

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets. It offers HySTAT Hydrogen Stations that supply on-site hydrogen for various hydrogen applications, including vehicle fueling, distributed power, and various industrial processes; and provides spare parts and services. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), merchant gas companies, end users, and oil and gas companies, as well as to electric power utilities. The Power Systems segment develops products for energy storage, stationary, and motive power applications. This segment offers HyPM fuel cell products comprising HyPM fuel cell power modules that produce direct current (DC) power in standard outputs of 2.5, 5, 8, 12, 16, 30, 90, 120, and 200 kW; and HyPX Fuel Cell Power Pack, which includes a standard HyPM power module integrated with hydrogen storage tanks and ultracapacitors to provide higher power in short bursts. Its HyPM fuel cell products also consist of integrated fuel cell systems that are used for portable and stationary applications, including portable and auxiliary power units for military applications, and DC or DC backup power system for cellular tower sites, as well as provides engineering development services for new or custom products. This segment sells its products primarily to OEMs and other integrators, as well as to military, aerospace, and other early adopters of emerging technologies. The company markets its products through direct sales force and a network of distributors worldwide. Hydrogenics Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light in the United States. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, lamination services, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs. Its SPD-Smart light-control technology is used in various product applications, including windows, sunshades, skylights, and interior partitions for homes and buildings; automotive windows, sunroofs, sun-visors, sunshades, rear-view mirrors, instrument panels, and navigation systems; aircraft windows; eyewear products; and flat panel displays for electronic products. Research Frontiers Incorporated was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Woodbury, New York.