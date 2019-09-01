Comparison of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) and WageWorks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE)

We are comparing Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) and WageWorks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Management Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huron Consulting Group Inc. 52 1.67 N/A 1.00 60.91 WageWorks Inc. 46 4.55 N/A 0.47 108.87

Table 1 highlights Huron Consulting Group Inc. and WageWorks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. WageWorks Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Huron Consulting Group Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of WageWorks Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huron Consulting Group Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 1.9% WageWorks Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.07 beta indicates that Huron Consulting Group Inc. is 107.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, WageWorks Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, WageWorks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. WageWorks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Huron Consulting Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Huron Consulting Group Inc. and WageWorks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huron Consulting Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 WageWorks Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Huron Consulting Group Inc. has an average price target of $57, and a -6.88% downside potential. Competitively WageWorks Inc. has an average price target of $48.75, with potential downside of -5.04%. The information presented earlier suggests that WageWorks Inc. looks more robust than Huron Consulting Group Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Huron Consulting Group Inc. and WageWorks Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.5% and 97.2%. About 2.3% of Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, WageWorks Inc. has 0.33% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huron Consulting Group Inc. 10.85% 20.14% 24.56% 28.22% 39.52% 18.83% WageWorks Inc. 0.49% 1.29% 4.75% 65.49% -2.35% 88.4%

For the past year Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than WageWorks Inc.

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the Healthcare, Education and Life Sciences, and Business Advisory segments. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services from strategy setting through implementation in the areas of organizational and resource alignment, clinical transformation, financial and operational performance, patient and caregiver engagement, and technology implementation and optimization to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups. The Education and Life Sciences segment offers consulting and technology solutions related to business and technology strategy, financial management, operational and organizational effectiveness, research administration, and regulatory compliance to higher education, academic medical center, pharmaceutical and medical device, biotechnology, and research industries. The Business Advisory segment provides enterprise performance management, enterprise resource planning, business intelligence and analytics, customer relationship management, and data management services; and capital advisory, transaction advisory, operational improvement, restructuring and turnaround, valuation, and dispute advisory services. The company serves healthcare, education, pharmaceutical and medical device, financial services, energy and utilities, retail, aerospace, automotive, technology, telecommunications, consumer products, governmental, metals and mining, engineering and construction, hospitality and gaming, logistics, and manufacturing industries. Huron Consulting Group Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

WageWorks, Inc. engages in administering consumer-directed benefits (CDBs), which empower employees to save money on taxes, as well as provides corporate tax advantages for employers in the United States. It administers CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as health savings accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care flexible spending accounts (FSAs), and health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), as well as offers commuter benefit services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, and other employee benefits. As of September 13, 2017, it had approximately 6.5 million employee participants from approximately 100,000 employer clients. WageWorks, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.