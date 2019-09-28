Comparison of Huntsman Corporation (HUN) and AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

As Chemicals – Major Diversified businesses, Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) and AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntsman Corporation 21 14.29 208.62M 2.26 9.09 AdvanSix Inc. 24 1.32 25.28M 2.39 10.71

Table 1 highlights Huntsman Corporation and AdvanSix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. AdvanSix Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Huntsman Corporation. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Huntsman Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than AdvanSix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntsman Corporation 997,227,533.46% 6.8% 1.9% AdvanSix Inc. 105,951,383.07% 18% 7.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Huntsman Corporation are 1.8 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor AdvanSix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Huntsman Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AdvanSix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Huntsman Corporation and AdvanSix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntsman Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 AdvanSix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Huntsman Corporation has a 28.02% upside potential and an average target price of $29.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Huntsman Corporation and AdvanSix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.6% and 86%. About 2.9% of Huntsman Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.7% of AdvanSix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huntsman Corporation -5.52% -2% -2.84% -9.83% -35.03% 6.53% AdvanSix Inc. -3.21% 2.03% -13.06% -18.84% -34.76% 5.34%

For the past year Huntsman Corporation has stronger performance than AdvanSix Inc.

Summary

AdvanSix Inc. beats on 8 of the 14 factors Huntsman Corporation.

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic and inorganic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, propylene oxide, polyols, propylene glycol, thermoplastic polyurethane, aniline, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products. The Performance Products segment provides amines, carbonates, surfactants, linear alkyl benzene, maleic anhydride, other performance chemicals, ethylene glycol, olefins, and technology licenses. The Advanced Materials segment offers basic liquid and solid epoxy resins; specialty resin compounds; cross-linking, matting, and curing agents; and epoxy, acrylic, and polyurethane-based formulations. The Textile Effects segment provides textile chemicals, dyes, and inks. The Pigments and Additives segment offers titanium dioxide, functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment, and water treatment chemicals. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications, including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, personal care and hygiene, durable and non-durable consumer products, electronics, medical, packaging, paints and coatings, power generation, refining, synthetic fiber, textile chemicals, and dye industries. Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

AdvanSix Inc. manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. AdvanSix Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.