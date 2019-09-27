Comparison of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) and TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Both Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE:HII) and TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) are each other’s competitor in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. 211 -5.83 40.29M 18.48 12.36 TransDigm Group Incorporated 529 1.83 52.84M 14.72 32.99

In table 1 we can see Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. and TransDigm Group Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TransDigm Group Incorporated seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than TransDigm Group Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. and TransDigm Group Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. 19,098,407.28% 48.3% 12.3% TransDigm Group Incorporated 9,995,649.13% -46.4% 6.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.18 shows that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, TransDigm Group Incorporated’s 6.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, TransDigm Group Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. TransDigm Group Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. and TransDigm Group Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 TransDigm Group Incorporated 1 2 2 2.40

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. has a consensus price target of $270, and a 26.02% upside potential. Competitively TransDigm Group Incorporated has a consensus price target of $445.6, with potential downside of -16.03%. The data provided earlier shows that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. appears more favorable than TransDigm Group Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.7% of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.38% of TransDigm Group Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of TransDigm Group Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. -2.3% 1.72% 2.31% 9.34% 0.14% 19.96% TransDigm Group Incorporated -1.86% 0.2% 1.64% 26.07% 32.65% 42.75%

For the past year Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. was less bullish than TransDigm Group Incorporated.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The companyÂ’s Power & Control segment provides mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems. This segment serves engine and power system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. Its Airframe segment offers engineered latching and locking devices, rods and locking devices, engineered connectors and elastomers, cockpit security components and systems, aircraft audio systems, lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered interior surfaces and related components, lighting and control technology, military personnel parachutes, and cargo delivery systems. This segment serves airframe manufacturers, cabin system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The companyÂ’s Non-aviation segment provides seat belts and safety restraints for ground transportation applications; mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls for space applications; and refueling systems for heavy equipment. It serves off-road vehicle and subsystem, child restraint system, and satellite and space system suppliers; and manufacturers of heavy equipment. The company also offers aerospace pneumatic and hydraulic components and subsystems for commercial transport, regional, business jet, and military applications; extruded plastic interior parts for use in the commercial aerospace industry; faucets and related products for use on commercial transports and regional jets; and unit load devices. TransDigm Group Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.