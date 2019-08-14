Comparison of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) and First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

As Regional – Midwest Banks businesses, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) and First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 14 3.03 N/A 1.23 11.56 First Business Financial Services Inc. 22 2.46 N/A 2.11 11.27

Table 1 demonstrates Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and First Business Financial Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Business Financial Services Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Huntington Bancshares Incorporated. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than First Business Financial Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and First Business Financial Services Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 0.00% 13.2% 1.2% First Business Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s current beta is 1.41 and it happens to be 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. First Business Financial Services Inc. has a 0.82 beta and it is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and First Business Financial Services Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 1 1 0 2.50 First Business Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 16.28% for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated with consensus target price of $15.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.3% of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 64% of First Business Financial Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.3% of First Business Financial Services Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huntington Bancshares Incorporated -0.63% 3.11% 3.49% 5.63% -8.01% 19.55% First Business Financial Services Inc. 6.24% -1.12% 2.58% 14.9% 0.72% 22.14%

For the past year Huntington Bancshares Incorporated was less bullish than First Business Financial Services Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Huntington Bancshares Incorporated beats First Business Financial Services Inc.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The companyÂ’s Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services. Its Commercial Banking segment provides corporate risk management and institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; commercial property and casualty, employee benefits, personal lines, life and disability, and specialty lines of insurance; and brokerage and agency services for residential and commercial title insurance, as well as excess and surplus product lines of insurance. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate and Vehicle Finance segment offers financing for land, buildings, and other commercial real estate owned or constructed by real estate developers, automobile dealerships, or other customers; automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised dealerships; and financing the acquisition of new and used vehicle inventory of franchised automotive dealerships. Its Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group segment provides deposits, lending, other banking, wealth management, investment and portfolio management, fiduciary administration, trust, retirement plan and trust, and institutional and mutual fund custody services. The companyÂ’s Home Lending segment offers consumer loans and mortgages. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated also provides equipment leasing; and online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 24 private client group offices and 1,091 branches. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.