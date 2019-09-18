Comparison of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) and Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) and Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Midwest Banks. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 13 3.42 N/A 1.23 11.56 Farmers National Banc Corp. 14 3.92 N/A 1.19 12.32

In table 1 we can see Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and Farmers National Banc Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Farmers National Banc Corp. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Huntington Bancshares Incorporated. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Farmers National Banc Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) and Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 0.00% 13.2% 1.2% Farmers National Banc Corp. 0.00% 12.9% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.41 shows that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Farmers National Banc Corp.’s 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.82 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and Farmers National Banc Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 1 1 0 2.50 Farmers National Banc Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

$15 is Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 2.81%. Farmers National Banc Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus price target and a 8.18% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Farmers National Banc Corp. looks more robust than Huntington Bancshares Incorporated as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and Farmers National Banc Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 78.3% and 38.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of Farmers National Banc Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huntington Bancshares Incorporated -0.63% 3.11% 3.49% 5.63% -8.01% 19.55% Farmers National Banc Corp. 0.07% -0.95% 0.9% 12.04% -7.82% 14.68%

For the past year Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Farmers National Banc Corp.

Summary

Farmers National Banc Corp. beats Huntington Bancshares Incorporated on 8 of the 11 factors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The companyÂ’s Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services. Its Commercial Banking segment provides corporate risk management and institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; commercial property and casualty, employee benefits, personal lines, life and disability, and specialty lines of insurance; and brokerage and agency services for residential and commercial title insurance, as well as excess and surplus product lines of insurance. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate and Vehicle Finance segment offers financing for land, buildings, and other commercial real estate owned or constructed by real estate developers, automobile dealerships, or other customers; automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised dealerships; and financing the acquisition of new and used vehicle inventory of franchised automotive dealerships. Its Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group segment provides deposits, lending, other banking, wealth management, investment and portfolio management, fiduciary administration, trust, retirement plan and trust, and institutional and mutual fund custody services. The companyÂ’s Home Lending segment offers consumer loans and mortgages. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated also provides equipment leasing; and online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 24 private client group offices and 1,091 branches. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.