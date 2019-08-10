Comparison of HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO)

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot Inc. 172 13.79 N/A -1.52 0.00 Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.18 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights HubSpot Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3% Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for HubSpot Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Sonic Foundry Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$178.4 is HubSpot Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -6.92%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both HubSpot Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.2% and 13.14% respectively. 6% are HubSpot Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 38.41% of Sonic Foundry Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HubSpot Inc. -2.71% 2.27% -1.56% 17.49% 44.07% 42.15% Sonic Foundry Inc. -8.18% 13.48% 3.59% 42.25% -53.82% 55.38%

For the past year HubSpot Inc. was less bullish than Sonic Foundry Inc.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.