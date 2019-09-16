Comparison of HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot Inc. 177 11.80 N/A -1.52 0.00 PROS Holdings Inc. 57 11.41 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 highlights HubSpot Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3% PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8%

Risk & Volatility

HubSpot Inc. has a beta of 1.71 and its 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, PROS Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of HubSpot Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, PROS Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. HubSpot Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PROS Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given HubSpot Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

HubSpot Inc.’s consensus target price is $205, while its potential upside is 24.92%. Competitively the consensus target price of PROS Holdings Inc. is $69, which is potential 9.77% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that HubSpot Inc. seems more appealing than PROS Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

HubSpot Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.2% and 97.14%. Insiders owned 6% of HubSpot Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.1% are PROS Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HubSpot Inc. -2.71% 2.27% -1.56% 17.49% 44.07% 42.15% PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45%

For the past year HubSpot Inc. has weaker performance than PROS Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors HubSpot Inc. beats PROS Holdings Inc.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.