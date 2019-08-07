Comparison of HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) and Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) and Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot Inc. 171 12.29 N/A -1.52 0.00 Linx S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates HubSpot Inc. and Linx S.A. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) and Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3% Linx S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

HubSpot Inc. and Linx S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Linx S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

HubSpot Inc. has a consensus target price of $176.5, and a 7.02% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.2% of HubSpot Inc. shares and 0% of Linx S.A. shares. Insiders owned roughly 6% of HubSpot Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HubSpot Inc. -2.71% 2.27% -1.56% 17.49% 44.07% 42.15% Linx S.A. -6.67% -7.09% 0% 0% 0% -7.7%

For the past year HubSpot Inc. has 42.15% stronger performance while Linx S.A. has -7.7% weaker performance.

Summary

HubSpot Inc. beats Linx S.A. on 5 of the 8 factors.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.