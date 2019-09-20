Comparison of HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot Inc. 177 11.55 N/A -1.52 0.00 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 10 0.99 N/A 0.18 58.86

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has HubSpot Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7%

Risk & Volatility

HubSpot Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.71 beta. Competitively, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s 30.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

HubSpot Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. HubSpot Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for HubSpot Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

HubSpot Inc.’s consensus price target is $205, while its potential upside is 26.68%. On the other hand, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s potential upside is 34.74% and its consensus price target is $14. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. seems more appealing than HubSpot Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both HubSpot Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 6% of HubSpot Inc. shares. Competitively, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HubSpot Inc. -2.71% 2.27% -1.56% 17.49% 44.07% 42.15% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -4.63% -11.66% 6.08% -11.89% -14.74% 6.85%

For the past year HubSpot Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. beats HubSpot Inc.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.