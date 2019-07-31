Comparison of Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) and FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Both Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) and FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) are Air Delivery & Freight Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hub Group Inc. 42 0.42 N/A 2.99 14.16 FedEx Corporation 175 0.64 N/A 12.01 14.37

Table 1 highlights Hub Group Inc. and FedEx Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. FedEx Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Hub Group Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Hub Group Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than FedEx Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hub Group Inc. and FedEx Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hub Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FedEx Corporation 0.00% 18.7% 6.9%

Volatility & Risk

Hub Group Inc. has a beta of 1.59 and its 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. FedEx Corporation has a 1.62 beta and it is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Hub Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, FedEx Corporation which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. FedEx Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hub Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Hub Group Inc. and FedEx Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hub Group Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 FedEx Corporation 1 5 13 2.68

Hub Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $48, and a 5.45% upside potential. Competitively FedEx Corporation has a consensus price target of $199, with potential upside of 16.34%. The results provided earlier shows that FedEx Corporation appears more favorable than Hub Group Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hub Group Inc. and FedEx Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.9% and 72.8%. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of Hub Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, FedEx Corporation has 5.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hub Group Inc. -4.19% -1.14% -6.45% -9.06% -10.3% 14.22% FedEx Corporation -3.84% -12.05% -7.05% -23.11% -31.35% 6.95%

For the past year Hub Group Inc. was more bullish than FedEx Corporation.

Summary

FedEx Corporation beats Hub Group Inc. on 12 of the 12 factors.

Hub Group, Inc., an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customersÂ’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. The company contracts with railroads to provide transportation for the long-haul portion of the shipment and with local trucking companies for pickup and delivery. Its intermodal services also comprise negotiating rail and drayage rates, electronically tracking shipments in transit, and consolidate billing and handling claims for freight loss and damage on behalf of customers. In addition, the company offers truck brokerage services, as well as a range of transportation management services and technology solutions, including shipment optimization, load consolidation, mode selection, carrier management, load planning and execution, and Web-based shipment visibility under the Unyson Logistics name. Further, it provides multi-modal transportation services, such as small parcel, heavyweight, expedited, less-than-truckload, truckload, intermodal, and railcar. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned a total of 29,378 53-foot private containers, as well as access to approximately 2,581 rail-owned containers for use on the Union Pacific and the Norfolk Southern rails. Hub Group, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The companyÂ’s FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports. This segment also publishes customs duty and tax information; and offers transportation management and temperature-controlled transportation services. Its TNT Express segment provides international express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and business-to-consumer services. The companyÂ’s FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages, as well as offers integrated supply chain management solutions. Its FedEx Freight segment offers less-than-truckload freight and freight-shipping services. As of May 31, 2017, this segment operated approximately 66,000 vehicles and trailers from a network of approximately 370 service centers. The companyÂ’s FedEx Services segment provides sale, marketing, information technology, communication, customer, technical support, billing and collection, and other back-office support services; FedEx Mobile, a suite of solutions to track packages, create shipping labels, view account-specific rate quotes, and access drop-off location information; copying and digital printing, professional finishing, document creation, direct mail, signs and graphics, computer rentals, and ground shipping and time-definite shipping services; and packing services, supplies, and boxes. FedEx Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.