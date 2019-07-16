Comparison of Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) and Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) and Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE:WYND) have been rivals in the Lodging for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huazhu Group Limited 36 0.00 N/A 0.08 443.01 Wyndham Destinations Inc. 43 1.12 N/A 3.15 13.83

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Wyndham Destinations Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Huazhu Group Limited. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Huazhu Group Limited’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Wyndham Destinations Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Huazhu Group Limited and Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huazhu Group Limited 0.00% 10.8% 3.2% Wyndham Destinations Inc. 0.00% -130.4% 10%

Volatility and Risk

Huazhu Group Limited has a beta of 1.6 and its 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Huazhu Group Limited. Its rival Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2.2 respectively. Wyndham Destinations Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Huazhu Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Huazhu Group Limited and Wyndham Destinations Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huazhu Group Limited 1 0 1 2.50 Wyndham Destinations Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -13.87% for Huazhu Group Limited with average price target of $30. Wyndham Destinations Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $60 average price target and a 27.42% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Wyndham Destinations Inc. appears more favorable than Huazhu Group Limited, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Huazhu Group Limited and Wyndham Destinations Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51% and 98%. About 56.4% of Huazhu Group Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huazhu Group Limited -3.74% -14.49% 8.37% 42.24% -4.78% 28.43% Wyndham Destinations Inc. -0.3% 2.35% -4.75% 4.71% -13.32% 21.54%

For the past year Huazhu Group Limited has stronger performance than Wyndham Destinations Inc.

Summary

Wyndham Destinations Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Huazhu Group Limited.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers. As of December 31, 2017, it had 671 leased and owned hotels; 2,874 manachised hotels; and 201 franchised hotels in operation, as well as 37 leased and owned hotels, and 659 manachised and franchised hotels under development. The company was formerly known as China Lodging Group, Limited and changed its name to Huazhu Group Limited in June 2018. Huazhu Group Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company. It provides vacation exchange services and products to owners of vacation ownership interests (VOIs); and manages and markets vacation rental properties, primarily on behalf of independent owners. The company also develops, markets, and sells VOIs to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and offers property management services at resorts. It has operations in 110 countries at approximately 220 vacation ownership resorts and 4,300 affiliated exchange properties. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation and changed its name to Wyndham Destinations, Inc. in May 2018. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Orlando, Florida.