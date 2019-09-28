Comparison of Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) and Ctrip.com International Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) and Ctrip.com International Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Lodging. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huazhu Group Limited 34 66.99 122.61M 0.08 409.50 Ctrip.com International Ltd. 33 100.64 390.60M 0.98 39.69

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Huazhu Group Limited and Ctrip.com International Ltd. Ctrip.com International Ltd. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Huazhu Group Limited. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Huazhu Group Limited’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Ctrip.com International Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) and Ctrip.com International Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huazhu Group Limited 362,536,960.38% 10.5% 2.5% Ctrip.com International Ltd. 1,168,761,220.83% 5.2% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Huazhu Group Limited has a 1.79 beta, while its volatility is 79.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ctrip.com International Ltd.’s 58.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Huazhu Group Limited. Its rival Ctrip.com International Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Ctrip.com International Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Huazhu Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Huazhu Group Limited and Ctrip.com International Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huazhu Group Limited 0 1 2 2.67 Ctrip.com International Ltd. 0 2 4 2.67

Huazhu Group Limited has a 15.69% upside potential and an average price target of $37.83. Ctrip.com International Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $43.07 average price target and a 48.41% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Ctrip.com International Ltd. appears more favorable than Huazhu Group Limited, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49% of Huazhu Group Limited shares and 66.1% of Ctrip.com International Ltd. shares. About 56.4% of Huazhu Group Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4% of Ctrip.com International Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huazhu Group Limited -4.04% -12.29% -21.96% 8.01% -18% 14.43% Ctrip.com International Ltd. -3.23% 0.83% -10.47% 20.2% -6.86% 44.05%

For the past year Huazhu Group Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Ctrip.com International Ltd.

Summary

Ctrip.com International Ltd. beats on 9 of the 13 factors Huazhu Group Limited.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers. As of December 31, 2017, it had 671 leased and owned hotels; 2,874 manachised hotels; and 201 franchised hotels in operation, as well as 37 leased and owned hotels, and 659 manachised and franchised hotels under development. The company was formerly known as China Lodging Group, Limited and changed its name to Huazhu Group Limited in June 2018. Huazhu Group Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized tours and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, and buses, as well as car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services; and sells Property Management System, as well as provides related maintenance services. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.