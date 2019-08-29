Comparison of Huami Corporation (HMI) and Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI) and Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO). The two are both Scientific & Technical Instruments companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huami Corporation 12 0.00 N/A 0.94 12.61 Bonso Electronics International Inc. 3 1.02 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Huami Corporation and Bonso Electronics International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huami Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Bonso Electronics International Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -3.4%

Liquidity

Huami Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Bonso Electronics International Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Huami Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bonso Electronics International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Huami Corporation and Bonso Electronics International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.5% and 3.8% respectively. Huami Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 9.04%. Insiders Competitively, owned 53.5% of Bonso Electronics International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huami Corporation 15.14% 14.8% 21.3% -1.75% 18.61% 19.94% Bonso Electronics International Inc. 4.59% -4.09% -8.32% 21.11% -21.55% 30.75%

For the past year Huami Corporation was less bullish than Bonso Electronics International Inc.

Summary

Huami Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Bonso Electronics International Inc.

Huami Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It offers smart bands, watches, scales, and related accessories under the Xiaomi brand names. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, China.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic scales and weighing instruments, pet electronics products, and other products in Hong Kong and the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its sensor-based scale products include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales that are used in consumer, commercial, and industrial applications. The company also offers electrical pet care products, including a bark control device; manufactures tools and molds for scales and pet electronics products; and sells scrap materials. It serves private label original equipment manufacturers, original brand manufacturers, and original design manufacturers. The company also exports its products to the United States, Germany, Asia, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Africa. In addition, it rents or leases factory facilities and equipment to third parties. The company was formerly known as Golden Virtue Limited and changed its name to Bonso Electronics International, Inc. in September 1988. Bonso Electronics International Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Tsimshatsui, Hong Kong.