Comparison of Huami Corporation (HMI) and Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI) and Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) compete against each other in the Scientific & Technical Instruments sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Huami Corporation
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.94
|12.61
|Bel Fuse Inc.
|18
|0.27
|N/A
|1.69
|9.11
Demonstrates Huami Corporation and Bel Fuse Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Bel Fuse Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Huami Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Huami Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Huami Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Bel Fuse Inc.
|0.00%
|13.4%
|5.2%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Huami Corporation is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Bel Fuse Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Bel Fuse Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Huami Corporation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 53.5% of Huami Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 51.2% of Bel Fuse Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 9.04% of Huami Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Bel Fuse Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Huami Corporation
|15.14%
|14.8%
|21.3%
|-1.75%
|18.61%
|19.94%
|Bel Fuse Inc.
|0.72%
|-12.63%
|-27.69%
|-24.17%
|-7.1%
|12.22%
For the past year Huami Corporation has stronger performance than Bel Fuse Inc.
Summary
Bel Fuse Inc. beats Huami Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.
Huami Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It offers smart bands, watches, scales, and related accessories under the Xiaomi brand names. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, China.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.