Comparison of Huami Corporation (HMI) and Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI) and Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) compete against each other in the Scientific & Technical Instruments sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huami Corporation 12 0.00 N/A 0.94 12.61 Bel Fuse Inc. 18 0.27 N/A 1.69 9.11

Demonstrates Huami Corporation and Bel Fuse Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Bel Fuse Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Huami Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Huami Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huami Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Bel Fuse Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 5.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Huami Corporation is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Bel Fuse Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Bel Fuse Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Huami Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.5% of Huami Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 51.2% of Bel Fuse Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 9.04% of Huami Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Bel Fuse Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huami Corporation 15.14% 14.8% 21.3% -1.75% 18.61% 19.94% Bel Fuse Inc. 0.72% -12.63% -27.69% -24.17% -7.1% 12.22%

For the past year Huami Corporation has stronger performance than Bel Fuse Inc.

Summary

Bel Fuse Inc. beats Huami Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Huami Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It offers smart bands, watches, scales, and related accessories under the Xiaomi brand names. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, China.