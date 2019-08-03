Comparison of Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) and Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

This is a contrast between Howard Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) and Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Bancorp Inc. 14 3.42 N/A 0.55 27.12 Capital City Bank Group Inc. 24 2.82 N/A 1.45 17.76

Demonstrates Howard Bancorp Inc. and Capital City Bank Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Capital City Bank Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Bancorp Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Howard Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Capital City Bank Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Bancorp Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.2% Capital City Bank Group Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Howard Bancorp Inc. is 70.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.3 beta. Competitively, Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s beta is 0.68 which is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.7% of Howard Bancorp Inc. shares and 39.1% of Capital City Bank Group Inc. shares. 4.7% are Howard Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% are Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Howard Bancorp Inc. 2.9% -3.81% -0.13% 12.72% -10.3% 4.13% Capital City Bank Group Inc. -1% 2.4% 13.35% 7.36% 6.74% 11.25%

For the past year Howard Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Capital City Bank Group Inc.

Summary

Capital City Bank Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Howard Bancorp Inc.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. It offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investor properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, the company provides Internet banking, merchant card, overnight sweep, and remote deposit capture services; and Mobiliti mobile banking, PopMoney, and eStatement products. It operates 13 full service branches located in Maryland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland.