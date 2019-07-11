Comparison of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Both Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy Corp. N/A 7.85 N/A 0.00 0.00 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 17 5.71 N/A 1.13 15.46

In table 1 we can see Houston American Energy Corp. and Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy Corp. 0.00% -3.4% -3.3% Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0.00% 29% 14%

Risk and Volatility

Houston American Energy Corp. has a 0.34 beta, while its volatility is 66.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

Houston American Energy Corp.’s Current Ratio is 15.3 while its Quick Ratio is 15.3. On the competitive side is, Black Stone Minerals L.P. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Houston American Energy Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Black Stone Minerals L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Houston American Energy Corp. and Black Stone Minerals L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Houston American Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

Black Stone Minerals L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 average target price and a 46.87% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.3% of Houston American Energy Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 26% of Black Stone Minerals L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Houston American Energy Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. Competitively, Black Stone Minerals L.P. has 3.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Houston American Energy Corp. -1.43% 0.62% 24.51% 3.76% -6.38% 31.62% Black Stone Minerals L.P. -2.84% -0.63% -1.3% 2.59% -5.93% 12.66%

For the past year Houston American Energy Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Black Stone Minerals L.P.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals L.P. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Houston American Energy Corp.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.