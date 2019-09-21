Comparison of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) and Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA)

We will be comparing the differences between Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) and Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy Corp. N/A 8.46 N/A -0.01 0.00 Apache Corporation 29 1.43 N/A 0.28 86.29

Demonstrates Houston American Energy Corp. and Apache Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy Corp. 0.00% -5.8% -5.6% Apache Corporation 0.00% -2.1% -0.7%

Volatility and Risk

Houston American Energy Corp.’s 0.2 beta indicates that its volatility is 80.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Apache Corporation’s 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

Houston American Energy Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Apache Corporation are 1.1 and 0.9 respectively. Houston American Energy Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Apache Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Houston American Energy Corp. and Apache Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Houston American Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Apache Corporation 2 3 0 2.60

On the other hand, Apache Corporation’s potential upside is 1.55% and its consensus target price is $26.2.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Houston American Energy Corp. and Apache Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.8% and 0%. Houston American Energy Corp.’s share held by insiders are 16.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Apache Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Houston American Energy Corp. -7.04% 0.91% -12.98% 2.44% -12.5% 10.99% Apache Corporation -1.49% -16.37% -22.99% -26.89% -46.98% -6.97%

For the past year Houston American Energy Corp. had bullish trend while Apache Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Apache Corporation beats Houston American Energy Corp. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.