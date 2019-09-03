Comparison of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.76 N/A -0.73 0.00

Demonstrates Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Liquidity

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 59.8 and a Quick Ratio of 59.8. Competitively, vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 282.06%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.2% and 7.3%. Insiders owned 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats vTv Therapeutics Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.