Comparison of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 Verastem Inc. 2 3.64 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Liquidity

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 59.8 and a Quick Ratio of 59.8. Competitively, Verastem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Verastem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Verastem Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Verastem Inc.’s average target price is $8.75, while its potential upside is 525.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Verastem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 47% respectively. Insiders held roughly 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Verastem Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Verastem Inc.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Verastem Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.