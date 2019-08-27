Comparison of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 59.8 and 59.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares and 70.7% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.