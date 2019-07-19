Comparison of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -62.9%

Liquidity

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Provention Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 32.9 and has 32.9 Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares and 6.2% of Provention Bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned 34.9% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 14% of Provention Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36% Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has -30.36% weaker performance while Provention Bio Inc. has 98.87% stronger performance.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Provention Bio Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.