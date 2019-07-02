Comparison of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 300.79 N/A -1.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 56.9% respectively. About 34.9% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.19% -11.99% 290.3% 132.93% 0% 277.67%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has -30.36% weaker performance while PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 277.67% stronger performance.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hoth Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.