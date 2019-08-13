Comparison of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are 59.8 and 59.8 respectively. Its competitor Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.2% and 51.2%. 34.3% are Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.